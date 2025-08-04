Search Search
Monday, Aug 04, 2025
Irfan Pathan's post after IND beat ENG to level series causes a storm after fans accuse him of targeting Kohli, Bumrah

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 08:58 pm IST

Fans have accused Irfan Pathan of targeting Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If Hollywood producers need to make a movie on cricket, then the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be the script for interested directors. The five-match Test series was a blockbuster thriller as India managed to outfox England in the final Test. Mohammed Siraj's bowling heroics saw the visitors clinch a win in London and also level the series.

Irfan Pathan has been accused of taking a dig at Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.
The series was pure entertainment, and even before it began, fans were treated to a selection drama. It began with Rohit Sharma surprisingly announcing his retirement from Tests on May 7. It was a surprise for fans, who expected him to lead the team in the five-match series. Then came Virat Kohli's Test retirement announcement on May 12, and the selectors were posed with a big question. How would India manage without two of their most senior stars? Well, the BCCI named Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper, Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain and it looks like it has gone according to plan. The final Test match also didn't have Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out. Fans initially thought it was due to workload management, but recent reports state that he sustained an injury.

Also Read: India beat England to script miraculous win after Siraj, Prasidh snatch victory from jaws of defeat, level series 2-2

What did Irfan Pathan say?

Taking to X, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lavished praise on the Indian team for managing to level the series. In one of his posts, Irfan also stated, “This series reminds everyone once again CRICKET DOESN'T STOP FOR ANYONE!”

Many fans interpreted the post as an indirect dig at Kohli and Bumrah, for announcing their retirements before the series. One fan asked, “Why are you so salty with Kohli?”

Here are the other reactions-

It wasn't an easy scenario for India on Day 5 either, as England needed only 35 runs. Meanwhile, the visitors required four wickets. But a brilliant bowling display by Mohammed Siraj saw Indian clinch an improbable victory, and the pacer also took a five-wicket haul.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG Live News.
