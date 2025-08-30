40 runs in one over, Salman Nizar unleashes total mayhem during Kerala Cricket League match: Watch
Salman Nizar remained unbeaten on 86 off only 26 balls as Calicut posted 186/6.
The opposition team was left shellshocked, and fans were gobsmacked as Salman Nizar smacked 11 sixes off his last 13 deliveries during a Kerala Cricket League match between Calicut Globsters and Adani Trivandrum Royals, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. It was a performance of pure destruction as he just made the ball fly everywhere.
In the final over against Abhijeeth Praveen, he slammed 40 runs, hitting six sixes, and the additional four runs came off a wide and a double on a no-ball. Meanwhile, in the over before that, he hammered Basil Thampi for five sixes and a single off the final ball.
Also Read: Where is Virat Kohli? Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, Gill check in for Yo-Yo test but RCB star missing; BCCI gives subtle warning
He remained unbeaten on 86 off only 26 balls as Calicut posted 186/6. Meanwhile, Calicut's Maruthingal Ajinas also played a good knock, registering 51 off 50 balls, consisting of three fours and four maximums.
Meanwhile, a three-wicket haul by Akhul Scaria saw Calicut crumble for 173 in 19.3 overs.
Here is the full video:
Reacting to his performance, one fan wrote on X, "I’ve seen many times salmannizar batting that man is So crazy but i missed this one."
Another fan added, "Salman Nizar madness in KPL 11 sixes in last 2 overs 40 runs in the last over In the last 2 overs he scored 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 1, 6, 2nb, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6."
One fan quipped, "Five balls, five rockets SalmanNizar turned the ground into a launchpad!"
A fan said, "Today in Kerala Cricket League 2025 SalmanNizar was on fire, he scored 86* (26) with 12 sixes Total 71 runs in last 2 overs Basil Thampi to SalmanNizar in 19th over: 6 6 6 6 6 1 Abhijith Praveen V to SalmanNizar in 20th over: 6 Wd N2 6 6 6 6 6".