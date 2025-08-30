40 runs in one over, Salman Nizar unleashes total mayhem during Kerala Cricket League match: Watch

The opposition team was left shellshocked, and fans were gobsmacked as Salman Nizar smacked 11 sixes off his last 13 deliveries during a Kerala Cricket League match between Calicut Globsters and Adani Trivandrum Royals, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. It was a performance of pure destruction as he just made the ball fly everywhere. Salman Nizar went berserk during a KCL match.

In the final over against Abhijeeth Praveen, he slammed 40 runs, hitting six sixes, and the additional four runs came off a wide and a double on a no-ball. Meanwhile, in the over before that, he hammered Basil Thampi for five sixes and a single off the final ball.

He remained unbeaten on 86 off only 26 balls as Calicut posted 186/6. Meanwhile, Calicut's Maruthingal Ajinas also played a good knock, registering 51 off 50 balls, consisting of three fours and four maximums.

Meanwhile, a three-wicket haul by Akhul Scaria saw Calicut crumble for 173 in 19.3 overs.

Here is the full video:

Reacting to his performance, one fan wrote on X, "I’ve seen many times salmannizar batting that man is So crazy but i missed this one."

Another fan added, "Salman Nizar madness in KPL 11 sixes in last 2 overs 40 runs in the last over In the last 2 overs he scored 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 1, 6, 2nb, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6."

One fan quipped, "Five balls, five rockets SalmanNizar turned the ground into a launchpad!"

A fan said, "Today in Kerala Cricket League 2025 SalmanNizar was on fire, he scored 86* (26) with 12 sixes Total 71 runs in last 2 overs Basil Thampi to SalmanNizar in 19th over: 6 6 6 6 6 1 Abhijith Praveen V to SalmanNizar in 20th over: 6 Wd N2 6 6 6 6 6".