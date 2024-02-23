Ishan Kishan continues training with Hardik Pandya amid no-show in Ranji Trophy; fresh video viral

Ishan Kishan has been in the news recently for controversial reasons. The MI star has been missing from action since returning home in the middle of India's South Africa tour due to mental fatigue. He hasn't featured in domestic cricket, with Rahul Dravid also stating that the wicketkeeper-batter needs to play some cricket to make a return to the national team. Ishan Kishan is training with Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also warned centrally-contracted players against prioritising IPL over domestic cricket. Despite the warning, Kishan missed Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy match.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Since then, a video has gone viral of Kishan in an intense gym session with teammate Hardik Pandya. In a video posted by the 25-year-old on Instagram, the pair can be training together to reach full fitness ahead of IPL 2024.

Here is the video:

Kishan reportedly received repeated requests from BCCI officials to participate in domestic cricket, but failed to make an appearance. In the absence of Kishan from the Jharkhand team, Kumar Kushagra took up the wicketkeeping duties. Also, Kishan's decision to skip Ranji Trophy hasn't reportedly gone down well with important people in Indian cricket.

It has become common recently for established India stars to skip domestic cricket for IPL. Such is the case that Shah sent a letter to players, where he wrote, "However, there is a trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport."

"It is essential to recognise that domestic cricket forms the backbone of Indian cricket and serves as the feeder line to Team India. Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset - every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic tournaments remains a critical yardstick for selection, and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications," he added.