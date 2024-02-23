Chirs Gayle compares Yashasvi Jaiswal to West Indies legend after Sehwag, Ganguly similarities, wallops Bazball

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got 'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's stamp of approval ahead of the India vs England fourth Test match at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. Gayle, one of the most attacking opening batters the world has ever seen, hailed Jaiswal as the one for the future, adding that the way the left-hander is batting, it feels like he has been around the international arena for 20 years. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates scoring 200 runs against England(PTI)

"It's like the guy (Yashasvi Jaiswal) has been playing for 20 years, unbelievable. I just hope he can keep it up," Gayle told AFP. In reality, it hasn't even been a year since Jaiswal arrived on the international stage. In just 7 Tests, he has already notched up three centuries, including back-to-back double tons and two half-centuries. The 22-year-old currently averages 71.75 in Test cricket and has already scored close to 550 runs in three Tests in the ongoing home series against England.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jaiswal's blistering 214* in the third Test in Rajkot which came after his maiden double century in the previous match in Vizag, helped India register their biggest Test victory (in terms of runs) by 434 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. He hit 12 sixes in that knock, equalling the world record of Wasim Akram for most sixes in an innings.

The attacking nature in which he bats earned him comparisons with India greats Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. Gayle, who said Jaiswal reminded him of the "attacking version" of his former West Indies teammate Shivnarine Chanderpaul, warned against meddling with the India rising star's technique.

"A lot will be expected of him as he goes on but they should just let him continue to flow," he said on the eve of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi starting Friday.

"He's an attacking player, you see that in his T20 cricket as well...That's in his nature as well and they shouldn't try to curb him or try to change him."

Gayle does not with agree with Ben Duckett

The former West Indies cricketer did not agree with England opener Ben Duckett's observation of Jaiswal taking a leaf out of Bazball.

"We (the West Indies) had the likes of Viv Richards, those guys set it (up) for us...Brian Lara, those guys are attacking players in all formats as well. When you actually check their stats, do check how they went about their innings.

"I don't think he (Jaiswal) learnt it from England. That style of play he developed with his coach and mentor (Jwala Singh). He's just phenomenal.