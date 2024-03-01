Ishan Kishan puts on brave smile on attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash 2 days after BCCI snub

Ishan Kishan landed in Jamnagar on Friday for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Kishan, who was dropped from the BCCI central contracts for not turning up for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy despite strict orders from the BCCI and the Indian team management, appeared in a different mood. In a video on social media that has gone viral, the attacking left-handed keeper-batter was seen sporting a brave smile. He also showed thumbs-up to the photographers. Ishan Kishan arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

Kishan has been out of action for quite some time now. After returning home midway from the South Africa tour, the left-hander was not considered for the Test series against England. He didn't make himself available for the Ranji Trophy and chose to train in Baroda with his IPL captain Hardik Pandya. The duo played their first competitive match this year in the DY Patil Cup.

India's former skippers MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and current captain Rohit Sharma also arrived in Jamnagar for the function.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Dhoni, who set to return to the cricket field as the captain of Chennai Super Kings, was accompanied by his wife Sakshi.

Tendulkar was spotted with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara.

India skipper Rohit along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh also arrived in Jamnagar on Friday. India recently secured the five-match Test series against Ireland following their five-wicket victory in Ranchi.

Earlier in the day, India's white-ball star, Suryakumar Yadav, former cricketer Zaheer Khan and several sports personalities reached the venue.

Suryakumar and his wife, Devisha Shetty posed for photographs upon arrival and so did Zaheer and his wife, Sagarika Ghatge.

Former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo also arrived in Jamnagar for the occasion. The Windies star played a crucial role in MI's success over the years.

Among other sportspersons, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and her husband and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap also reached the venue.

On Thursday, Pop sensation Rihanna, and American singer and songwriter J Brown arrived in the city.