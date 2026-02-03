Ishan Kishan risks upsetting Jasprit Bumrah after revealing India pacer’s secret: ‘Woh bura maan jayenge’

Jasprit Bumrah is a threat not only to opposition batters but even his teammates, at least that’s what Ishan Kishan has revealed about India pacer’s routine in the nets. Kishan, India’s comeback man who spent two years in the wilderness outside of the team despite smashing the fastest double-century in ODIs, is high on spirits after making a terrific return. After leading Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, he was straightaway drafted into India’s T20 World Cup squad, and by the looks of it, looks set to feature in the Playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan (AFP)

Kishan is believed to be a playful character. He could often be seen laughing, sharing banters, shooting reels and playing along with his teammates. His videos with Shubman Gill have become quite the rage, and of course, who can forget him mimicking Virat Kohli’s walk during the 2023 World Cup? Where there’s fun, Ishan is around.

Also Read: Virat Kohli consoled a ‘broken’ Ishan Kishan when he was on the verge of crying

With scores of 76, 28 and 103, Ishan couldn’t have asked for a better return. On current form, no bowler has what it takes to stop him… unless his name is Bumrah. Ishan admitted that Bumrah is the toughest bowler he’s faced – playing him in the IPL, but in doing so, he ended up revealing a fascinating trait about the India pacer. Ishan claims that whenever Bumrah is around, whether during the match or in nets, his competitive spirit never dies. Bumrah doesn’t shy away from giving his own teammates a run for their money when it comes to sessions in the nets.

Chahal and Bumrah trouble Kishan “Among spinners, I find Yuzi bhai [Yuzvendra Chahal] tough to play; I think he’s figured me out. In pace, I mean, no one is better than [Jasprit] Bumrah bhai. Let me tell you a story. Bura maan jayenge. (He may feel upset) that I say this everywhere. When we practice, we often get different wickets. Some will be grassy, others will be dry. But whenever it’s grassy, usually the bowlers go easy on batters, but Bumrah doesn’t believe in it. If a batter middles the ball, you know he’ll bowl a barrage of bouncers later,” Ishan said while speaking on the 2 sloggers podcast.

For the longest time, Bumrah and Kishan were teammates at the Mumbai Indians, with the left-handed batter spending a good seven years with the franchise. Last year, he was picked by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he scored 354 runs, including a best of unbeaten 106. But having spent years of grind at the MI nets, Ishan is aware of Bumrah’s ‘no easy way out’ policy; even if it’s for his own players.