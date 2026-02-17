Ishan Kishan’s masterclass vs Pakistan dissected in review by ex-India coach: ‘He has backing to go out and take risk'

Ishan Kishan has been India’s most influential batter in the ongoing T20 World Cup, delivering back-to-back half-centuries that played a key role in the team’s comfortable march into the Super 8s. It’s a remarkable turnaround for someone who, barely six months ago, was nowhere close to the national setup or in serious contention. Since returning, he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. His standout performance came against Pakistan, where he produced a match-winning knock on a demanding surface, handling the pressure superbly and helping the Men in Blue assert their dominance at a crucial stage of the tournament. Ishan Kishan smashed 77 runs off 40 balls against Pakistan. (AFP)

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar credited Ishan's fearless approach at the top of the order for his match-defining knock against Pakistan, pointing out that clarity of role and strong backing from the team management have allowed the left-hander to play with complete freedom.

"To bat like Ishan Kishan, the way he did against Pakistan, I believe there have to be a couple of factors that have to be your advantage. Number one, he is batting at the top of the order. He has the backing of the team to go out and play by taking a lot of risks, which, at the moment, are coming off," Bangar said on Star Sports.

He backed the in-form star, insisting T20 cricket rewards rhythm players and stressing that his dominance is method-driven, not reckless hitting or random targeting of bowlers.

"Number two, he is the man in form, and T20 cricket is basically for form players. So he is maximising whatever form that he has. There is a method in which he dominated. It isn't that he was targeting each and every bowler," Bangar observed.

“Ishan Kishan first attacked Shaheen, then gave respect to off-spinners” Meanwhile, on a pitch where other batters struggled to get going, Ishan smashed 77 runs off 40 balls, which was embellished with 10 fours and three sixes.

Bangar further broke down Ishan's knock, highlighting how the batter smartly targeted Shaheen Shah Afridi, respected the off-spinners, and dismantled the leg-spinners in what he called a calculated, strike-farmed masterclass.

"Even till the fourth over, he first attacked Shaheen Shah Afridi in the second over, then gave respect to the off-spinners, and when the leg-spinners came, he took them to the cleaners. So all in all, a very calculative innings. I must say that even though he was getting the majority of the strike, he was farming the strike pretty well and made those 77 possible out of the 88 runs that were there on the scoreboard," he elaborated.