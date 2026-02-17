Team India ‘not bothered’ by Australia’s early T20 World Cup exit: ‘We knew it would be tough’

India's road to the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals got slightly easier on Tuesday after Australia was knocked out in the group stage. Had Mitchell Marsh's side qualified for the next round, then Australia would have joined India, South Africa and the West Indies in the Super 8s group. Out of these four teams, every side would have had a realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals. However, with Australia out, Zimbabwe have taken their place, and the match between Sikandar Raza's side and India will now be played on Thursday, February 26. Australia made an early exit from the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. (AFP)

However, the Indian camp is not making much fuss about Australia's early ouster. Ahead of the Group A match against the Netherlands, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stated that the entire team is not bothered about what happened with Australia, and their focus remains on doing well in the tournament and defending the title.

“Everyone was thinking that Australia would qualify and come into our group in the Super 8s. We knew about this possibility too. But when we lost to Zimbabwe, we realised Zimbabwe might end up in our group. Today's match between Zimbabwe and Ireland got rained off,” Kotak told reporters during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“After the match against Zimbabwe, we knew the match against Sri Lanka would be tough for Australia, looking at the conditions. I don't think we are bothered about what happened. Either we play Australia, or we play Zimbabwe. We will just try to do our best against whoever we play,” he added.

After Australia's exit, even BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla responded, saying Zimbabwe's progress is a good sign for the sport's growth.