Ishan Kishan shows his 3D side, bowls off-spin to audition for all-round option in Gautam Gambhir's Team India

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan grabbed attention by rolling his arms over during a Buchi Babu invitational tournament match against Hyderabad in Chennai. Kishan, who has been out of India's scheme of things, is looking to get the attention of Team India selectors once again, and it seems like he is ready to do something extra. The flamboyant wicketkeeper batter made a statement on his domestic return in the last match at the Buchi Babu tournament and smashed a brilliant 114 in 107 balls, consisting of five boundaries and ten sixes against Jharkhand. Ishan Kishan rolled his arms in the Buchi Babu tournament(X Images)

After smashing a century, Kishan decided to make another statement by showing the cricketing world that he can also roll his arms when a team requires. The left-handed batter has not bowled in international cricket. However, with the change in coaching in the Indian team and witnessing Gautam Gambhir using the likes of Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav as bowlers, Kishan might have decided to show that he can also be an option with the ball when picked.

Kishan bowled two overs of off-spin bowling against Hyderabad and gave just five runs off them.

Ishan Kishan out of Team India scheme of things

Meanwhile, Kishan lost the BCCI central contract earlier this year after he didn't follow BCCI's instruction to play Ranji Trophy matches last season. It all started when Kishan decided to leave the South Africa tour midway last year before the Test series, and everything went downhill for him. He has been out of the scheme of things across formats as other players have raced away of him in the pecking order.

Kishan's last international appearance came in November last year against Australia at home in a T20I, in which he scored a duck.

The left-hander took part in the IPL, scoring 320 runs in 14 matches at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of over 148, with a half-century. His best score was 69. MI finished the season at the bottom of the table, with just four wins and 10 losses in 14 games, giving them eight points.

In the T20I format, Kishan has made 32 appearances and scored 796 runs at an average of 25.7, striking at 124.4. The wicketkeeper batter has played two matches for India in the longer format, scoring 78 runs in three innings at an average of 78.00. In the ODI format, he has played 27 matches and scored 933 runs at an average of 42.4 at a strike rate of 102.2, including one hundred and seven fifties. Kishan's top score is 210* in the 50-over format.