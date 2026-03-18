Ishan Kishan to lead SRH in Pat Cummins’ absence; Abhishek Sharma appointed his deputy

“Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain,” SRH announced on X.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a big call ahead of IPL 2026 , handing Ishan Kishan the responsibility of leading the side in the opening matches as Pat Cummins continues his recovery from injury. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, fresh from playing a key role in the country’s recent T20 World Cup success, will take charge on an interim basis. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma has been named vice-captain, adding another young voice to the leadership group for the early part of the season.

It was a bold move from SRH, considering Kishan had only joined the side last season, but the franchise had invested INR 11.25 crore in him. His first campaign was a mixed one, as he managed 354 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 152.58, with a century and a half-century highlighting his performances.

Meanwhile, Ishan has been in terrific form since returning to the Indian team, playing a key role in the title-winning campaign. He scored 317 runs, including three centuries, one of which came in the final against New Zealand. He is expected to slot in at No. 3 in SRH’s batting order, with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head likely to open the innings, giving the top order a strong and aggressive look.

Over the years, Kishan has put together a strong IPL record, playing more than 100 matches across different teams. The left-hander has scored nearly 3000 runs, striking at a healthy rate, while registering a century and several half-centuries along the way.