Ishan Kishan walks off despite umpire's confusion; curses himself in dressing room as 'spirit of cricket' act backfires

A bizarre incident unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday when Sunrisers batter Ishan Kishan walked off the field, showing the 'spirit of cricket' amid a half-hearted appeal from Mumbai Indians, which was even applauded by his opposition, only to realise later that he was not exactly out. Ishan Kishan was dismissed for just one run against Mumbai Indians

The incident happened on the first ball of the third over when Deepak Chahar bowled a tame length delivery down the leg side against Ishan. The wicketkeeper collected the ball and was about to just go through with business when the umpire signalled it as wide, but then quickly changed his decision by raising the finger after seeing Ishan walk off. Strangely, neither Chahar nor captain Hardik Pandya was sure about the dismissal. In fact, the pacer was rather on his way back to his mark.

As he made his way back to the dugout, Ishan had a wry smile on his face. Mumbai players quickly ran up to him to pat him on the back for his 'spirit of cricket' act. But that was not where the drama ended.

Later, a replay showed nothing on the snicko, leaving Ishan cursing himself in the dressing room.

With the dismissal, Ishan's poor run in the ongoing IPL 2025 continued. He started the season with a thundering century against the Rajasthan Royals, but he has managed just 33 runs in the next seven innings at just 5.5, with a strike rate of 86.84.

Horror start for Sunrisers

After being put to bat first, the hosts incurred a horrible start to their game against Mumbai. They lost four wickets for just 24 runs in the powerplay. This was, in fact, the first time in 12 years that Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their first four wickets for less than 20 runs in an IPL game.

Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai with the new ball, picking two wickets for just 12 runs. He was bowled out by Hardik by the seventh over in the innings.

Sunrisers currently stand ninth in the points table with just two wins this season, only separated by net run rate from bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings, who as well managed four points thus far.