Ishant Sharma shines in England county cricket for Sussex after IPL 2018 snub

India pacer Ishant Sharma, who went unsold at the IPL 2018 auctions, is creating a buzz with his performance in England domestic cricket.

Playing for Sussex in the ongoing County Championship, the lanky pacer from Delhi scalped five wickets in a match against Warwickshire in Birmingham. Ishant claimed 3 for 53 from 20.2 overs in the first innings and 2 for 16 from 9 overs in the second to come up with impressive match figures of 29.2-7-69-5. Among his victims were former England Test cricketers Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell, who looked all at sea facing the tall speedster in the second innings. In the first innings, Ishant had accounted for Wilfred Rhodes, Adam Hose and Tim Ambrose.

The 29-year-old’s stellar show with the ball helped Sussex draw the rain-affected match.

A video of Ishant picking up all his five wickets was posted by Sussex CCC on their official Twitter handle.

“Five wickets for @ImIshant on his @CountyChamp debut! Highlights from day four of our season opener vs. Warwickshire are available now. #gosbts,” read Sussex’s tweet.

Ishant will be playing for Sussex till June 4 which means he can participate in the team’s first five matches in County Championship and eight other Royal London One-Day Cup group fixtures.

With India scheduled to play five Tests in England later this year, Ishant’s experience of English conditions is expected to stand him in good stead.