'Iss se achha KL Rahul out ho raha tha...': Ex-Pakistan star's explosive remark on Shubman Gill's failure in 3rd Test

Team India faced a humbling defeat to Australia in the third Test of the series in Indore; the visitors chased down a paltry 75-run target with nine wickets to spare, thus securing a berth in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). India still need a win to confirm the spot in the final that takes place between June 7-11 at the Oval in London. While the debates over pitch reigned throughout the Indore Test, Indian opener Shubman Gill also faced criticism for his lack of application in the second innings of the Test.

Gill was dismissed as he tried to step out and hit Nathan Lyon for a six; the opener attempted a cross-batted shot and completely missed the line, as the ball hit the stumps. The opener was criticised by fans and former cricketers alike for his stroke and Pakistan's star former spinner Danish Kaneria made a rather blunt remark on Gill as he talked about India's defeat.

Also read: 'Get well soon from what?': Early controversy in WPL as Deandra Dottin denies 'medical situation' after being ruled out

Kaneria stated that Gill needs to prove that he can bat long in Tests, and further namedropped KL Rahul, whom Gill had replaced in the XI in the Indore Test.

“Shubman Gill had a disappointing outing in both innings of the Test. Now, he is facing danger of losing his place in the XI. The way he was dismissed in the second innings, Rahul Dravid also looked quite furious with him. And once the coach isn't impressed, your position in the team becomes weak. You can't play shots like these. Iss se achha KL Rahul jiss tarah out ho raha tha… vo unlucky ho raha tha. (KL Rahul was still getting out because he was being unlucky with his shots)," Kaneria said.

“Shubman Gill needs to prove that he can bat long. If India has to win, their batters right from the top – Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer – (have to perform). Can Suryakumar Yadav be an option in place of Iyer? He can be, because the former is a 360 degree player and you need that ability on wickets like these,” Kaneria further said.

The fourth Test of the series takes place in Ahmedabad between March 9-13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON