It feels like I am going to make my debut again: Pant on much-awaited IPL comeback

PTI |
Mar 13, 2024 12:58 PM IST

New Delhi, Rishabh Pant will soon be back on the field 14 months after surviving a life-threatening car accident and ahead of that moment, the wicketkeeper-batter is "nervous" like a debutant all over again.

Pant was cleared to play the IPL by the BCCI on Tuesday. His team Delhi Capitals will open its IPL campaign against Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23.

He met with a horrific car crash in December, 2022, while driving to his home in Roorkee. He suffered multiple injuries and a ligament reconstruction surgery had to be performed on his right knee. He was also left to nurse a fractured wrist and ankle.

"I am excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I am going to make my debut again," said Pant in a Delhi Capitals release.

The 26-year-old underwent an extensive rehabilitation and recovery process at the National Cricket Academy following the accident.

"To be able to play cricket again after everything I've been through is nothing short of a miracle. I'm grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continues to give me immense strength," said Pant.

On joining the Delhi Capitals pre-season camp, Pant added, "I am excited to return to Delhi Capitals and the IPL – a tournament I enjoy so much. Our team owners and support staff have been by my side throughout with their full support, guidance and co-operation at every step, for which I am deeply grateful."

"I can't wait to re-unite with my DC family and play in front of the fans again."

Pant will be expected to bat as well as keep wickets with the BCCI declaring him fit as a wicketkeeper-batter.

The southpaw was present at the Capitals table during the IPL auction last year.

The big-hitting player has appeared in 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20 Internationals for India.

