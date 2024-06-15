Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], : Following the nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Uganda captain Brian Masaba said that he was happy with his team's performance in their debut tournament and added that their qualification to the marquee T20I tournament had done wonders for the game back home by popularising it among people. "It has done wonders for the game back home...": Uganda skipper Masaba on T20 WC debut

Thanks to fiery spells from the pace duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult, New Zealand secured their first win in the ICC T20 World Cup, defeating Uganda by nine wickets in their Group C encounter at Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Masaba said, "It has been a wonderful experience for us. Obviously, being here for the first time at this level, just the exposure to the quality players. It has done wonders for the game back home. The whole country has been following our progress, staying up late to watch games. Hopefully, it is a platform we can build on. I have tried to interact as much as I can with the top players, trying to pick their brain. Asking questions like what they did to get better. We are looking forward to what happens next for us, and hopefully this can help get it done."

Masaba also thanked the other teams for sharing their experiences with them and trying to help them out and also pointed out that the young fast bowlers of the team have inspired people back home.

"They come from a humble background and to see them do what they do, there are a lot of kids dreaming about it as well. As a cricketer and as a player, that is what you hope for - to leave a mark and make it a better place. It is a very humbling experience and hopefully, Ugandan cricket can learn from this and build on this platform. They love us here and we love them back. We tell them we have a massive following back home. I am very happy they have been receptive of us," he concluded.

With this win, New Zealand is in the third spot with a win and two losses, with two points. They are not in contention for the Super Eights stage for which West Indies and Afghanistan have qualified. Uganda is in the fourth spot with a win and three losses, giving them two points.

New Zealand won the toss and asked Uganda to bat first.

Uganda was given two big jolts in the first over, as pacer Trent Boult cleaned up Simon Ssesazi and Simon Ssesazi for two golden ducks.

In the fourth over, Southee gave Uganda their third successive dismissal as he trapped Alpesh Ramjani leg-before wicket for a six-ball duck. Uganda was 2/3 in 3.4 overs. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Uganda was 9/3.

Uganda just could not handle the top class pace of Trent Boult and Tim Southee . Halfway through their innings, they were at 21/5 in 10 overs.

Spinners Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra also chipped in with some fine contributions. Except for Kenneth Waiswa , nobody could reach the double digits and Uganda was cleaned up for 40 runs in 18.4 overs.

During the run-chase, New Zealand lost their young opener, Finn Allen for nine runs in 17 balls to Riazat Ali Shah. But Devon Conway showed glimpses of his form and knocked off the rest of the target along with Ravindra with 88 balls to go.

