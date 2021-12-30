'It is extremely important': Ravi Shastri wants big change in Team India's selection process

Team India's former head coach Ravi Shastri had recently been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the selection of Team India for the 2019 ODI World Cup, insisting that he wasn't happy with the selection of three wicketkeepers in the squad. India participated in the tournament with MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik, and Rishabh Pant was drafted into the squad mid-way through the World Cup due to an injury. All three players took part in the semi-final against New Zealand where India lost by 18 runs.

Shastri believes that going forward, the coach and captain should “have a say” in the team selection.

“I think it is extremely important for the coach and the captain to have a say in the team selection, officially going forward. It is very important especially if the coach is experienced enough. I was, Rahul (Dravid) is, and the captain should also have a say,” Shastri told Star Sports.

The former head coach reiterated his displeasure at the selection of three wicketkeepers in the 2019 WC squad, adding that he “never interfered with selectors' work.”

“I wasn’t okay with three wicketkeepers being picked for the World Cup. Either Ambati (Rayudu) or Shreyas (Iyer) could’ve come in. What was the logic in having MS Dhoni, Rishabh (Pant), and Dinesh (Karthik) altogether? But I never interfered with the selectors’ work, except when I was asked for feedback or as part of a general discussion,” said Shastri.

Ambati Rayudu was part of the Indian team in many limited-overs series leading up to the ODI World Cup including the last international action before the tournament against Australia. However, he was shockingly dropped from the 15-member squad in the World Cup which led to significant controversy; all-rounder Vijay Shankar, instead, was chosen in his place.

Shastri's tenure as head coach ended last month after the 2021 T20 World Cup, where India were eliminated in the group stage. While Rahul Dravid succeeded Shastri in the role, Rohit Sharma has taken over as the T20I and ODI captain since. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, remains the Test skipper.