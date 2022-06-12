'It might be for the last time in Test cricket': Ex-NZ star makes bold statement on Kane Williamson's captaincy future

New Zealand took the field in the second Test against England without the services of captain Kane Williamson, who was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19. In Williamson's absence, Tom Latham led the Kiwi side in the Trent Bridge Test. The BlackCaps are trailing the series 0-1, having conceded a five-wicket defeat in the first game at Lord's, and former Kiwi player Simon Doull believes that it might be a good time for a change in reins for New Zealand in the longest format.

Williamson has been leading the Kiwis since 2016, taking over the captaincy from Brendon McCullum after his retirement. Doull wants Williamson to be the ‘best batsman New Zealand have ever had’.

“I almost think that if Kane Williamson is fit to play and captain the side in the third Test, it might be for the last time in Test cricket. I just think it's time for Tom Latham to take over this Test match side. Kane has done it for long enough, I just want him to be the best batsman New Zealand have ever had -- and he will be,” Doull said on-air during the second Test of the series, as quoted by the New Indian Express.

Following Doull's comments, former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliott also joined in the debate, saying that he believes Williamson was given the responsibility to lead his country a little too early in his career.

"I like the fact that Kane is not captaining if he's playing because I always felt that the succession was broken when John Wright chose Ross Taylor as captain. It should've been Brendon (McCullum) and then R'ss should've taken over from Brendon, and then Kane should've only been taking the reins over the last couple of years," said Elliot on SENZ's Saturday Sessions.

“Unfortunately, he was given it at a young age and there's so many responsibilities as captain. Some people enjoy it, some people don't. I think it's up to Kane whether he enjoys it or not, but I think it would take a lot of pressure off his batting and we could just enjoy watching … probably our best-ever batter (succeed at the crease).”

Williamson has captained New Zealand in 39 Tests so far, winning 22. In 2021, he led the country to the inaugural World Test Championship title, beating India in the final.

