e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘It might seem unfair at the time, like it felt to me in 2007’: Aakash Chopra explains why KL Rahul deserves a chance in Test squad

‘It might seem unfair at the time, like it felt to me in 2007’: Aakash Chopra explains why KL Rahul deserves a chance in Test squad

While many weren’t in favour of Rahul’s return into the Test setup, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that there is no harm in ‘getting him back in whites’.

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 12:06 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Indian batsman KL Rahul
Indian batsman KL Rahul (Twitter)
         

KL Rahul has been in the news following his batting prowess in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. With 641 runs under his belt, Rahul is currently the leading run scorer of the tournament. His sublime form led him back to the Indian test squad which the BCCI announced on Monday evening for the upcoming Australia tour.

Rahul’s excellence in the white-ball cricket promoted him as the deputy to Virat Kohli in the limited-overs series as well. Since, an injured Rohit Sharma missed a spot across formats, selectors showed faith on the Karnataka batsman.

This decision led to mixed reactions from the experts of the game. While many weren’t in favour of Rahul’s return into the Test setup, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that there is no harm in ‘getting him back in whites’.

In his article for espncricinfo, Chopra wrote, “Rahul is the kind of player who demands a bit more investment. His technical game is intact even when he is scoring at a rate of knots in the shortest format. His game has no obvious flaws that might make him susceptible to the trials of Test match cricket.”

“Whether he will make it big in Test cricket or not, we will find out in good time, but there is merit in getting him back in whites. Players with his quality of skills and talent will get more opportunities than the rest, and while it might seem unfair at the time, like it felt to me in 2007, it might be the right decision for Indian cricket,” he further wrote.

Aakash Chopra also threw light on Rahul’s journey back to the test side. He also explained why the Indian selection committee – led by Sunil Joshi – went with Rahul when they had an option in Shikhar Dhawan as well.

“In the ideal world, Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw would be the first-choice openers and Shubman Gill would have been in the squad as back-up. With Sharma’s injury and the lack of clarity about how well or not he is recovering, the selectors had to pick another opener in the side. If it was only about IPL numbers, they would have toyed with the idea of reinstating Shikhar Dhawan too,” Chopra wrote in his article.

KL Rahul is now the only Indian batsman to score 500-plus runs in three consecutive IPL seasons. He has represented India in 36 Test matches, scoring 2006 runs with five centuries.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Bihar polls: ‘BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine promise not a poll violation,’ says EC
Bihar polls: ‘BJP’s Covid-19 vaccine promise not a poll violation,’ says EC
‘Silently endured all allegations, truth is out now’: PM on Pulwama attack
‘Silently endured all allegations, truth is out now’: PM on Pulwama attack
India’s Covid-19 tally over 8.13 million, recoveries cross 7.43 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 8.13 million, recoveries cross 7.43 million
LIVE: Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till Nov 30
LIVE: Odisha extends Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till Nov 30
Religious guru Ramrao Maharaj passes away; PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes
Religious guru Ramrao Maharaj passes away; PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In