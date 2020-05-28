‘It requires long hours of practice’: Mohammad Kaif explains what one needs to do to become top-quality fielder

cricket

Updated: May 28, 2020 10:23 IST

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was regarded as one of the best fielders in the Indian cricket team during his playing days. He and Yuvraj Singh, together, saved plenty of runs inside the circle, as they made plenty of dives, and also took some brilliant catches. In an interview, the former India batsman explains what one needs to do to become a top quality fielder.

Speaking in an interview to Times of India, Kaif says fielding is just like batting. Praising India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, Kaid said: “Jadeja is improving by age and is setting a good example. Just like a complete batsman is the one who can play the bouncer well, is able to drive, play the cut and the pull well and play spin also comfortably and has patience to stay at the crease.”

“All these things add up to make a good batsman. It is the same in fielding. You should know how to slide, you should be able to run fast, you should have endurance, you should have a good aim even after stopping the ball with a dive. All these things add up to make a good fielder,” he added.

“So I feel batting and fielding have lots of similarities and a good fielder who is also a good batsman should also be called an all-rounder. And a player should be rewarded for being a good fielder so that a player gets encouragement to become a good fielder,” Kaif said.

“To become a good fielder one has put in long hours of practice. The fielding drills should not be about quality but quantity, only then one can become a good fielder. One should be obsessed about becoming a good fielder.

“Because a match doesn’t have a 30-minute time span, so you should have the fitness of staying on the ground. A catch can come anytime even if you are tired, you may have to dive, you may have to slide to catch the ball. That ability comes through the practice of quantity, not quality. You should also have a good technique and good hand-eye coordination,” he further said.

“But if you make up your mind that you have to spend long hours at the field, then you can become a good fielder. One cannot become a good fielder by looking at the time and an hour-long practice. Keep the time aside and give emphasis on effort and commitment, only then you can become a good fielder,” Kaif signed off.