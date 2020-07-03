e-paper
Home / Cricket / It’s a challenge to bowl to Smith and De Villiers, says Kuldeep Yadav

It’s a challenge to bowl to Smith and De Villiers, says Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav, who went through a prolonged lean patch in 2019, said both AB de Villiers and Steve Smith have unique abilities.

cricket Updated: Jul 03, 2020 13:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Leeds: India's captain Virat Kohli congratulates India's Kuldeep Yadav
Leeds: India's captain Virat Kohli congratulates India's Kuldeep Yadav(AP)
         

Australia’s Steve Smith and retired South African swashbuckler AB de Villiers are the two batsmen, India’s left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav finds most challenging to contain.

Yadav, who went through a prolonged lean patch in 2019, said both the batsmen have unique abilities.

“Smith plays me mostly off the back foot. He plays the ball very late as well, so it becomes challenging to bowl to him,” Yadav told Deep Dasgupta in the latest episode of Cricketbaazi on ESPNCricinfo.

“In ODIs, AB de Villiers is a good player. He has a unique style. Now that he’s retired, it’s a good thing! But other than him, I haven’t found any other batsman who I am sacred will hit me for a lot of runs,” he said.

Talking about his poor run last year, the left-arm spinner admitted that he lacked a few skills and was also affected by not getting a consistent run in the team.

“I prepared really well before leaving for the World Cup 2019 because I wanted to overcome my failure in IPL that year. Even though I didn’t pick up many wickets, I think I bowled well at the World Cup,” he said.

“After that I have been in and out of the team. If you are playing regularly, your confidence is high. If not, you are always under pressure to perform in the chances you get and your mind stays cluttered. I probably was at fault with my skills as well.”

Yadav said he shares a special bond with fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, whose advise he values both on and off field.

“He has always taken care of me, like an elder brother. Even now, after playing so many matches together, even off the field, he gives me advice on cricket as well as off cricket.

“He supports me, and this bond is visible on the field as well. We’ve never had competition between us, irrespective of which of us gets picked to play. In the last year or so, only one of us has gotten to play at a time.

