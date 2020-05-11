e-paper
‘It’s been amazing,’ How lockdown has been a bliss for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

The Indian captain admits he’s loving every bit of the time he’ getting to spend with his wife.

cricket Updated: May 11, 2020 21:40 IST
hindustantimes.com, Edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been extremely entertaining for their fans during this lockdown(Instagram)
         

The lockdown caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be working well for star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. In a conversation during the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports, Kohli revealed that this is the most time he’s spent with Anushka since the two got married on December 11, 2017, and if he is to be honest, the Indian captain is loving every bit of it.

“Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she’s working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There’s some thing or the other happening! There’s one person going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it’s been so amazing,” Kohli said.

“We never thought that we would get to spend so much time like this to spend with each other every day. It’s so nice to know that there’s a silver lining in any situation in life. For us, together, this is a positive way to look at a phase like this. We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other, without having to do something or without one person having to go here or there. It’s been amazing.”

During the lockdown, the couple has been active in social media, either on Instagram where Anushka gave her husband a haircut, or entertaining fans on TikTok. Into their third year of marriage, the break has come at the right time for the power couple, who haven’t spent as much time as they’d have wanted to due to the highly-demanding nature of their respective fields. As captain of the Indian team, Kohli is mostly out with the team, and on occasions he’s not, there is no certainty that Anushka isn’t keeping busy.

Despite knowing each other since 2014, Kohli admits the lockdown has helped the couple know things about each other they weren’t aware of.

“We have a lot of faith in each other that we love doing the same things. This has only made our faith even stronger. When you haven’t spent so much time with each other, you don’t really know a few things about each other as much as you would when you live together on an everyday basis,” Kohli said.

“But it’s been absolutely the same, there’s been no difference whether we’ve spent two days together or we spent so many days together and that’s an amazing thing for both of us. It’s been a blessing of sorts that we have had this time together. This time has been quite nice.”

