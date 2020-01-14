e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘It’s the player’s stupidity’: Michael Vaughan responds after Jos Buttler questions spectators’ access to stump mics

‘It’s the player’s stupidity’: Michael Vaughan responds after Jos Buttler questions spectators’ access to stump mics

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, who was docked 15 per cent of his match fees for swearing at Vernon Philander, has apologised for his act which took place in the second Test against South Africa.

cricket Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Michael Vaughan
File image of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
         

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, who was docked 15 per cent of his match fees for swearing at Vernon Philander, has apologised for his act which took place in the second Test against South Africa. However, he then went on to question whether television viewers should have access to the audio from stump microphones.

Following this, former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that if a player is caught swearing, it’s his stupidity and nothing else and that, he should not complain about access given to spectators. “For what’s it worth...I think having the stump mics turned up has added to cricket broadcasts; given the viewer an insight into players/tactics &; some banter... If a player swears and abuses someone and it’s caught, surely it’s the player’s stupidity not the fact we have stump mics!” Vaughan tweeted on Tuesday.

 

“I fully understand that as role models we have a duty to behave in a certain way. I would like to apologise and understand that is not the way to behave. I take the slap on the wrist,” Buttler, the England wicketkeeper, said. “It was the heat of the moment and a bit of red mist. But it is all done and can now be swept under the carpet so we can move on,” Buttler said ahead of the third Test against South Africa.

ALSO READ: With Virat Kohli ready, decks could be cleared for D/N Test in Australia

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also asked players to exercise restraint and be cautious while using language they use as children consider them “heroes”.

“Abusing on the field is not healthy. My kids ask me papa (father) what did he say after getting him out. I had to lower the (TV) volume and remove eye contact with my child,” Sehwag said while delivering the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture at the BCCI Awards in Mumbai on Sunday.

