It was heartening as well as heart-breaking: Waqar Younis describes feeling after Pakistan’s1992 World Cup win

cricket

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:17 IST

Former Pakistan captain and head coach Waqar Younis has won several matches for his team and was part of a very strong Pakistan line-up in the 1990s. But teh biggest regret of his career has been the fact that he could noy play any part in his team’s ytiumph in the 1992 World Cup.

Younis, considered one of the most lethal pacers in the world at that time, suffered a back injury which forced him out of the tournament. Speaking about the time Younis spoke about having mixed feeling when Pakistan won the World Cup.

“That (tournament) was not the best time for me. I got injured. I broke my back, got a stress fracture in my back, just before the World Cup started,” Younis said during the Cricket Badger Podcast as per Cricket Pakistan.

“I was on tour, with the team, and in one of the warm-ups something went wrong in my back and I couldn’t really walk after that World Cup for a long time.

“That was probably the worst time because I was (at the) top of my game, I was bowling really well. And me being in the team, Pakistan were favourites to win that World Cup.

“Pakistan still won the World Cup, but missing out on that glory, was probably a not-so-happy moment for me,” he added.

Younis, who led Pakistan during their miserable 2003 World Cup campaign, said that he was at the airport to welcome the team when it had come back with the trophy.

“I was very, very happy. I still remember the day they came back to Pakistan, they landed at Lahore, I was there, I was there to receive them with the chief minister of the time,” Waqar recollected.

“It was heartening as well as heart-breaking. It was a mixed feeling, but I was more happy. They recognised me that I missed out and they lifted me up and put me up on the truck, and gave me all the respect and love that I missed out on.

“I was hurting, in a way, but also it was very, very pleasing,” he added.