‘It was like men taking on boys’: Faf du Plessis recalls India’s 5-1 thrashing of South Africa

cricket

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 10:29 IST

Faf du Plessis has admitted that South Africa were outplayed in all departments when they hosted India in the ODIs in 2018. After South Africa won the Test series 2-1, the ODIs painted an entirely different picture as Virat Kohli’s India ransacked the hosts 5-1. Du Plessis, who back then was South Africa’s captain across all formats, said injuries played a role in hampering his team’s chances but India deserved credit for their dominant show.

“In the one-dayers we had 3 or 4 big injuries. I broke my finger, Quinton got injured and I think Hashim got injured. So, basically our batting line-up was gone. And then India bulldozed all over us, they beat us 5-0. It was men taking on the boys. They were just too good in that series,” Du Plessis said on the Sony Ten Pitstop Show.

That said, du Plessis takes confidence from South Africa’s showing in the Test. They won the first two Tests comprehensively – by 72 and 135 runs respectively – before India came back strong in the final match and secured a 63-run win in Johannesburg. It was the series where Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut and despite the result, one of the reasons why the series was contested closely, du Plessis reckons, was due to India’s solid pace-bowling attack.

“We beat the Indian Test team 2-1 but it was a great Test series. That was one of the best series I have been involved in. Because India for the first time had a pace attack that could take on South Africa in South Africa and Australia, that is why they were so successful,” du Plessis said.

“Bumrah made his debut in that Test series. We were actually hoping that he doesn’t make his debut. Because I knew how good he was. He has got that beautiful wrist that is quick on you, almost like Archer. They are similar type bowlers. Their fast bowlers were really good.

“So that series was fought on an even keel all the time. That was one of the best series to be involved in, obviously we won it 2-1. India was a proper powerful team then as well.”