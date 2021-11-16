'It was not because he was out of form': Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach reveals reason behind dropping David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Brad Haddin has revealed the reason behind dropping David Warner from their playing XI during the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League, saying it had nothing to do with cricket.

Warner struggled to find form in the first leg of IPL 2021 before he was dropped from his role as a captain and subsequently from the playing XI. In the second leg, in the UAE, Warner was brought back, but his role lasted only two matches where he registered a rare golden duck in his first match and scored 2 off 4 in the second before being dropped again.

During a conversation on Grade Cricketers Podcasts, Haddin said that Warner's exclusion wasn't because of his poor form. He further added that Warner did lack match practice as he was not part of Australia's series against Bangladesh or West Indies, but was hitting the ball well in the nets.

"I tell you what it was not a cricket decision that he was not playing for SunRisers Hyderabad. I think the one thing you have to realise with David is that he was not out of form, he was out of match practice. They had a long break; he did not go to Bangladesh or West Indies. But he turned up in really good headspace. He was hitting the ball well, circumstances were out of our control, even the coaching staff," said Haddin on the Grade Cricketers Podcast.

"But it was not because he was out of form. All he needed was some match time, he was hitting the ball well. He just needed to spend some time in the middle to get the rhythm again. As the tournament went on, you have seen his class. He got a bit of rhythm back into his game and he was good to watch."

SRH's decision subsequently raised questions over Warner's form with the T20 World Cup nearing, but the Aussie opener bounced back in style to score three half-centuries en route to amassing 289 runs in seven games at 48.16. One of those half-centuries came in the T20 World Cup final, playing a pivotal role in Australia's eight-wicket win against New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium to lift their maiden trophy.

Warner was the second-highest run-getter in the tournament and was awarded the Player of the Tournament trophy for his efforts.