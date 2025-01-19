'It was shocking for me. Why should I lie?': Team India pacer 'frustrated and disturbed' with IPL 2025 auction snub

Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has expressed his disappointment after going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, held in November last year. The 36-year-old, who was picked by Gujarat Titans for INR 5.80 crore in the 2024 mini-auction, failed to attract any bidders despite a solid IPL career spanning 148 matches and stints with four franchises—Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titans during IPL 2024(IPL)

Reflecting on the snub, Umesh admitted feeling disheartened after being overlooked for the eighteenth edition of the IPL.

“Everyone knows that I wasn’t selected for the IPL this year. I have been playing for 15 years. It (unsold at IPL 2025) is very shocking for me. Why should I lie? It feels bad. After playing so much and playing close to 150 IPL matches, you don’t get selected. It’s shocking,” Umesh told Inside Sport.

In IPL 2024, Umesh featured in seven games for Gujarat Titans, picking up eight wickets at an average of 26.25, albeit with a high economy rate of 10. However, his unsold status in the 2025 auction left the seasoned pacer grappling with mixed emotions.

“It’s upon the franchises and their strategies, or my name came late in the auction, and they weren’t left with money. Regardless, something has happened. I am very frustrated and disturbed. But still, it’s okay. I can’t change anyone’s decision,” he added.

Will quit if I can't bowl

The pacer’s frustrations come after undergoing leg surgery following IPL 2024. Determined to bounce back stronger, Umesh emphasized his commitment to delivering high speeds on the field. The Vidarbha cricketer asserted his fitness and resilience, stating, “After that, I had my leg surgery. Till I feel I can clock 140 kmph, I will bowl. When I won’t be able to bowl, I’ll quit cricket myself. I won’t have to tell this to anyone.”

Umesh last played for Team India in 2023 during the World Test Championship final against Australia. He had been primarily a Test bowler for the side over a large part of his international career, representing the side in 57 matches, picking 170 wickets.

While Umesh did play 75 ODIs, his last appearance in the format came in 2018.