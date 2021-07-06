'The best experience of sledging I ever had': Iyer reveals hilarious incident involving Wade, Warner during India A game

There's no denying that the Australian team is infamous for their tendency and ability to sledge their opponents, irrespective of the format. It is highly unlikely for a team or player to face the Australians without being on the receiving end of some chatter. India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer can vouch for the same as he recently revealed a hilarious incident involving Matthew Wade and David Warner.

The incident dates back to a warm-up game between India A and Australia ahead of their four-match Test series in India in 2017. After the former lost two wickets, the right-hander walked out to bat and was subjected to a few words straight away.

While reminiscing the incident during a chat on The Grade Cricketer (TGC) Podcast, Iyer said: " There was chirping. It was the best experience of sledging that I ever had. Because that started before I even had faced a single ball. I will tell you about the incident. I went on to the pitch when we lost two wickets I guess. Before facing the first ball, Matthew Wade from behind was like ‘I have a feeling that he is going to go for a big one from the first ball'".

Adding further, the Delhi Capitals batsman hilariously disclosed that he did end up listening to Wade only be joined by Warner

“He (Wade) started talking and then David Warner also came up. I hit a six off Nathan Lyon off my first ball. I didn’t say anything. Thought I should be quiet. Wade said again ‘oh I was right he was going for a big one’,” Iyer said.

That wasn't it. “He said ‘there are a few captains of the IPL teams and he is trying to show-off,’ the second ball I hit another four and then went on to make a double hundred,” Shreyas Iyer concluded.

Twenty-six-year-old Iyer is currently recuperating from an injury he underwent on an injured shoulder. he had hurt his shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England in March. He was ruled out of the IPL season and also ended up losing his captaincy to Rishabh Pant. It remains to be seen whether he gets it back as and when is back on the field.