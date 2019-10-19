‘It was wrong,’ Pakistan Cricket Board apologises for ill-timed tweet of players dancing after sacking Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain

cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board issued an official apology for its ill-timed tweet on Friday. The PCB released a video of Pakistan cricketers dancing almost immediately after removing Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain of the Test and T20I squads for the Australia tour. The PCB were quick to take it off its official twitter handle and issue an apology explaining that it was a pre-planned post as part of the T20 World Cup promotional campaign.

“The PCB apologies for this post and accepts the timing of it was wrong. This was a pre-planned post as part of the one-year to go #T20WorldCup promotional campaign. The timing of this post clashed with the captaincy announcement for which the PCB offers its regrets,” PCB wrote after a journalist pulled up the board for the ill-timed tweet.

The PCB apologies for this post and accepts the timing of it was wrong. This was a pre-planned post as part of the one-year to go #T20WorldCup promotional campaign. The timing of this post clashed with the captaincy announcement for which the PCB offers its regrets. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 18, 2019

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked as Pakistan captain in Test and T20I cricket. While Azhar Ali has been appointed as Test captain, Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in T20Is until next year’s World T20.

Sarfaraz, who has been facing criticism following Pakistan’s dismal performance in the ODI World Cup earlier this year, has also been dropped from the team for the upcoming tour of Australia, where the Men in Green will play three T20Is and kick-start their World Test Championship campaign with two Tests.

Under Sarfaraz’s captaincy, Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017 and rose to the top of the T20I rankings. However, his axing was on the cards after the team’s T20 series defeat at home against a severely-depleted Sri Lanka side.

“It has been an honour to lead Pakistan at the highest level. I want to thank all my colleagues, coaches and selectors who have helped me in this journey. My good wishes are with Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and the Pakistan cricket team, and I hope they will continue to grow stronger and stronger,” Sarfaraz Ahmed said in an official statement after being sacked as team’s Test and T20I skipper.

“There is no bigger honour than to captain the Pakistan national cricket team in the pinnacle format of the game. I feel humbled, excited and privileged, and with the support of the team, look forward to justifying the faith that has been entrusted upon me for the World Test Championship,” Azhar Ali said reacting to his appointment as TEst captain.

