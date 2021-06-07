'It will be quite cool': Williamson on walking out for WTC Final toss with Kohli

New Zealand started their preparation for the all important World Test Championship Final with a good showing in the first Test match against England at Lord's, where they dominated the game with both bat and ball. The performances of debutant opener Devon Conway and paceman Tim Southee were the highlights of a match, which could have seen a result had the third day not been washed out due to rain.

The Kiwi captain Kane Williamson will be looking to win the second Test against England to help the Black Caps win their first series on English soil in over two decades. The Kiwis have won two series in England over the years, (1986 and 1999).

But the big prize is the maiden World Test Championship title and Williamson is looking forward to playing India in the final. The Kiwis beat India 2-0 at home at the start of 2020 and many believe they go into the match with a slight advantage as the conditions in England help swing and seam bowling, which the Kiwis are used to.

Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Williamson spoke about the rivalry he has had with Indian captain Virat Kohli as the two have played against each other since the days of age-group cricket.

"Yeah, hard case. Over the years, we have played against each other in so many different levels and competitions and have known each other fairly well. So, it will be quite cool walking out there, doing the toss and having a bit of contact in the first Test Championship Final," Williamson said.



