'It would be a waste': Shane Watson's Mayank Yadav warning to BCCI after LSG star turns heads with breakneck pace

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket.(AFP)

The 21-year-old made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings, registering figures of 3/27, where he removed the dangerous Jonny Bairstow. Then, he destroyed Royal Challengers Bangalore, with figures of 3/14. Against RCB, his thunderous deliveries sent Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green back to the dugout.

Following his record-breaking IPL debut, Mayank received plenty of praise from fans and former players, with Stuart Broad feeling that he should be picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this year. But former Australia player Shane Watson feels it could be a bad decision to fast-track him into Test cricket.

Speaking on JioCinema, he said, "Obviously, the talk of the town is Mayank Yadav, to be able to see someone of his world-class speed and then also world-class skill on display... Lucknow Super Giants are unbelievably lucky to be able to have him. To be able to perform on the big stage against the best batters in the world and dominate them and blow them away is something very, very special."

"Of course, in a perfect world, you'd love to see him playing Test cricket, but just knowing how challenging it is on your body as a fast bowler, to be able to get your body accustomed and resilient enough to be able to handle bowling at high speed, 15-20 overs a day in a Test match on a flat wicket, right now, I don't see it necessary to be able to push his body to that limit.

"There's not too many fast bowlers in the world who come through and are able to bowl at the speed and the control that Mayank does have, so they need to harness that young man's incredible talent and skill that he's got. So, by pushing him to play Test cricket right now, I think that's not wise at all."

Watson also feels that Mayank should be utlised in T20Is and ODIs, and would be a waste if he is pushed into Test cricket. "I personally think it's a waste of Indian cricket, really trying to push him into four-day cricket and Test cricket, knowing the incredible value that he can provide in T20 and one-day cricket for India. I've seen it in the past, whether it's in India or other parts of the world, when everyone gets very excited about a young speedster that comes in, the thought is always, 'oh, let's push him to play Test cricket because that's the ultimate', and it certainly is, but that does take time", he said.

"While his body is going to mature and get more resilient, which does take a number of years, then I think just by playing T20 and one-day cricket will gradually build up his resilience. So I'd love to just see him play the shorter formats while he's just getting used to his body and his body's building that strength that he does need," he added.

The pacer's sizzling performance has put him in contention for this season's Purple Cap. In the ongoing campaign, he is currently third in the Purple Cap race with six wickets, behind Mohit Sharma and Mustafizur Rahman.