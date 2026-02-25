Edit Profile
    Italy cricket rocked by sexual harassment allegations after T20 World Cup debut; official suspended

    Updated on: Feb 25, 2026 7:02 AM IST
    PTI
    Days after making a historic debut at the T20 World Cup, Italy cricket has been rocked by sexual harassment allegations by a women's team player against women's cricket co-ordinator Prabath Ekneligoda, who has been suspended by the nation's cricket board, the Federazione Cricket Italiana (FCRI) informed.

    Italian cricket has been rocked by sexual harassment allegations. (AFP)
    Italian cricket has been rocked by sexual harassment allegations. (AFP)

    According to a statement released by FCRI, the allegations are the subject of an investigation by the federal prosecutor.

    Also Read: How can Pakistan still qualify for the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2026 after England setback- All scenarios explained

    "The Federation confirms that, during 2025, the President of the federation acting within her institutional responsibilities and with the full safeguarding of the athletes and other parties involved in mind, ordered the immediate precautionary suspension of the individual concerned from all federal duties and activities," ESPN Cricinfo quoted the the board as saying in a statement.

    "This measure was adopted pending a thorough and definitive assessment of the circumstances. The decision was taken as a prudent and responsible step, aimed at preventing any undue speculation, preserving the integrity of the sporting environment, and ensuring that any fact-finding takes place in the appropriate forums, with full respect for personal dignity, due process and the presumption of innocence."

    According to reports, Ekneligoda's lawyer has denied the allegations, claiming "ulterior motives" were behind them.

    FCRI media manager Rakbir Hasan confirmed to the website that Ekneligoda had travelled with the board president Maria Lorena Haz Paz at the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka but didn't have any official duties.

    "It is further noted that proceedings are currently under way before the Federal Prosecutor's Office, which is responsible for carrying out the assessments and investigations provided under sporting regulations," the FCRI said.

