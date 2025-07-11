Italy qualify for men's T20 World Cup for the first time in history, to play in 2026 edition hosted by India, Sri Lanka

Italy have qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time in their history, scripting a landmark moment despite a defeat to the Netherlands in their final qualifier. The side edged out Jersey on net run rate to seal their spot in the tournament, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka next year. Italian players during the European qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup(ICC)

Jersey pulled off a stunning upset by beating Scotland in their final game, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the NRR deficit. Italy’s consistency across the tournament proved decisive, as they held firm in the qualification race and secured a historic berth on cricket’s biggest T20 stage.

Netherlands, who registered a nine-wicket victory over Italy in their final qualifying match, finished at the top of the standings and secured their way into the 2026 edition. Italy finished second.

Italy stunned the cricket world with a sensational upset in the European Qualifiers on July 9, toppling heavyweights Scotland to keep their qualification hopes alive. Up against a historically superior side on the European circuit, Italy rose to the challenge with a fearless performance.

Emilio Gay’s explosive 21-ball fifty powered them to a competitive 167, setting the tone early. With the ball, it was Harry Manenti who turned the game on its head, claiming all five Scottish wickets; despite their experience, Scotland fell short at 155/5, a result that shook up the group.

Italy defeated Guernsey in their opening match, while their game against Jersey was abandoned due to rain. They had remained unbeaten in the qualifiers until their final match against Netherlands.

(More to follow…)