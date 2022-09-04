'It's 4-letter word but can't use it here': Dravid's out of the blue response to India-Pakistan bowling comparison query

Rahul Dravid may come across as a serious person, but since taking over pressers as the head coach of the Indian team, the legendary batter has shown the witty and funny side of his personality as well which has often left the media room bursting into laughter. On Saturday, on the eve of the match between India and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Dravid was asked to compare the bowling line-ups of the two teams and his response was hilarious.

Pakistan bowlers managed to restrict Hong Kong to just 38 on Friday to script their biggest every T20I win as book their place in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup. Indian bowlers, on the other hand, had picked five wickets for 152 runs against the same side on the previous day en route to their qualification.

Speaking on the aspect, a reporter made a query on the bowling line-ups of the two teams ahead of their Super 4 tie in Dubai on Sunday. Dravid hailed the Pakistan attack, but admitted that his team too has managed to put on a “pretty good” show in the Asia Cup before he made a hilarious statement.

“Theek he, unke bowlers ne bhi aachi bowling ki thi. They are a very good bowling side. But even we bowled well to restrict them to 147. No matter what score you restrict an opposition to, numbers might be different, but at the end of the day, bowling analysis is important. You are judged by the results you produce. And bowling analysis of our fast bowlers was also pretty good. I certainly respect their (Pakistan) bowling but I am confident that we have a very good bowling attack as well which produces results,” he said.

“It might not be as...I wanted to use a word but I can't use that word. It's coming out of my mind but I can't use it here,” he added as the entire room burst into laughter.

Another journalist, in a bid to help out Dravid, asked if the word was “exuberant”. The former India batter quickly replied saying, “Not exuberant. It's a little bit four-letter, starts with 's'.”

Dravid also gave an update on India pacer Avesh Khan, who is unwell and unlikely to feature in the Sunday game.

“Avesh is feeling a little bit unwell, just been under the favour, a little bit of fever, doctors are managing the situation, he is not at practice today hopefully he is not too serious and should be okay for tomorrow’s game (against PAK), if not, then later part of the tournament," Dravid said.

