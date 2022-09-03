Rahul Dravid reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's injury: 'T20 World Cup fair way away, don't want to jump to any conclusions'

India head coach Rahul Dravid has said that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's injury is yet to be assessed and so it is difficult to say for sure if he has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup or not. Dravid's comments come in the wake of reports that Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament, which is set to be held in Australia from October 8.

"Jadeja, he has injured his knee. Obviously he is ruled out for the Asia Cup. He's under the care of the medical team, he has gone to see the doctors, he has gone to see the experts," Dravid said in a press-conference on the eve of India's Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan. According to PTI, Jadeja will undergo a major knee surgery which is expected to keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time. It couldn't be immediately confirmed if he has sustained an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, recovery from which can take a good six months.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli eyes unique century record in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash, set to join Rohit Sharma in special club

"The World Cup is a fair way away, so we don't want to jump to any conclusions and rule him out or rule him in. We'll see how it goes," he went on to say. It's part of sports. People get injured. It's part of our job to try and manage them, manage how it goes," added Dravid.

"A lot will depend on the rehab and the severity of the injury. We'll see how it goes. I don't want to rule him out or make too many comments until we have a much clearer picture and we have a better idea. Specially the World Cup is 6-7 weeks away now," said the former India captain.

Jadeja had played a crucial role in India's win over Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup. He first gave away just 11 runs in the two overs he bowled, before scoring a crucial 35 off 29 balls in a 52-run partnership with Hardik Pandya that put India on the brink of victory. Pandya then finished it off after Jadeja fell to Mohammad Nawaz.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON