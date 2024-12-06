'It's a bitter lesson': Justin Langer tells Yashasvi Jaiswal as Mitchell Starc gets 'last laugh' after 'too slow' jibe

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed on a first-ball duck as India opted to bat in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide on Friday. Jaiswal, facing Mitchell Starc, couldn't adjust to the late swing, as he was trapped in front of the wickets. This was the third time when Starc picked the wicket off the first ball of the innings in a Test match, and on this occasion, he dismissed the dangerous Jaiswal, who had smashed a brilliant 161 in the previous Test in Perth. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal off Australia's Mitchell Starc on day one of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India(AFP)

There is an interesting sub-plot to this dismissal, though. Starc was fired up after removing Jaiswal and justifiably so; in the previous Test, the Indian batter had sledged Starc, calling him “slow” as he faced him during the century knock. Eventually, as Starc dismissed the young opener on Friday, many reminded Jaiswal of his sledge on social media, and former Australia opener Justin Langer also reacted to the incident.

Speaking to Star Sports, Langer said that one of the “bitter” lessons he learnt is that the bowlers always “get the last laugh.”

“One thing I've learnt at a very young age (is that) bowlers always get the last laugh. Eventually, you're going to get out,” Langer said.

“Yeah, you might have a bit of banter with the bowler, but bowlers always get the last laugh. It's a bitter lesson I've learnt early, and Mitchell Starc got the last laugh here.”

India in early trouble

Despite the early setback, India were on course of a rebuild, thanks to KL Rahul and Shubman Gill's 69-run partnership for the second wicket. However, Rahul's dismissal trigger another batting collapse, as India lost their next three wickets within just 18 runs.

Virat Kohli, also a centurion from the previous Test, fell to Starc, too, as he edged a delivery outside the off-stump for an easy catch at slips. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, failed on his return to the XI as a middle-order batter, as he was trapped plumb against Scott Boland for just 3 off 23 deliveries.