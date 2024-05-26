Chennai [India], : Ahead of his side's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar said it's a different feeling since SRH hadn't played in the playoffs for previous three seasons. "It's a different feeling": Bhuvneshwar Kumar on SRH reaching IPL final after three seasons

Kolkata will take on Hyderabad in the final game of the IPL 2024 at the iconic Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

The Kolkata-based franchise ended their league stage on the top of the standings with nine wins, three losses and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final after beating SRH in the qualifier one. On the other hand, Pat Cummins' SRH got a second chance at the title in qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals and they made the most of it by defeating the Men in Pink by 36 runs.

Speaking to JioCinema, Bhuvneshwar said they had a feeling that they would reach the final after how the Hyderbad-based franchise started their campaign. He added winning the IPL trophy is very special.

"It's a different feeling because we hadn't played in the playoffs for the last three seasons. It's a great feeling. The way we were playing this season, we had a feeling we would reach the final, and then it was a one-match scenario. Everyone's happy with how everyone has contributed, it was fantastic teamwork... Winning the IPL title is really special and now that we have reached the final, we will definitely win the trophy," Bhuvneshwar said.

In the 17th season of the tournament, Bhuvneshwar appeared in 15 matches and picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.24.

