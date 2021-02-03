‘It’s a massive blow’: Nasser Hussain points out the area ‘England could exploit’ in first Test
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has opined that India are firm favourites in the upcoming 4-match Test series but the kind of cricket England have played under Joe Root’s captaincy recently will strengthen their case against the hosts.
In the latest column on Daily Mail (written along with David Lloyd and Paul Newman), Hussain opined that captain Root and coach Chris Silverwood have together made the English Test side ‘much better’ in foreign conditions.
“England have got a chance, absolutely, the way they’re playing. The brand and style of cricket Joe Root and Chris Silverwood have put together has made them much better away from home. But, make no mistake, this and Australia away are the two hardest challenges for an England side. They will need to start well,” Hussain stated.
Hussain also termed Root as the key player in the touring England team, suggesting that the latter needs to score big against India.
“Obviously Root, the way he is batting. He will need big runs again because you can score 400 as a side in the first innings in India and still lose.
“It will spin at some stage and even though Jack Leach and Dom Bess took wickets in Sri Lanka, they admitted they could have bowled better. And India are a lot stronger. Don’t forget your seamers in India,” Hussain wrote.
The former English captain was of the opinion that the absence of Ravindra Jadeja is a ‘massive blow’ for the hosts as the left-arm all-rounder has played IPL for Chennai Super Kings and is aware of the Chepauk track pretty well.
“They are very strong but Ravindra Jadeja’s injury is a massive blow. We saw England struggle against left-arm spin in Sri Lanka and Jadeja plays his IPL cricket in Chennai and knows the ground well. Without him, their balance is an area England could exploit,” Hussain further stated.
Predicting the outcome of the four-match Tests series, Nasser reckoned, “India are favourites and I’d go for them winning 2-1 but this England side can surprise you and they’re on an upward curve.”
India and England will lock horns in the first Test of the 4-match series, starting from Friday in Chennai.
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
