'It's at par with victory over India in Bangalore': PCB chief Ramiz Raja reacts to Pakistan's win vs SL in Galle Test

Pakistan cricket team kicked off their Test series against Sri Lanka with a fascinating win in Galle earlier this week. After Babar Azam's heroic century in the the first innings, which single-handedly helped a faltering Pakistan side recover and concede only a four-run lead, a spirited effort from Abdullah Shafique and the captain helped the visitors chase down a record 342-run target and take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. Reacting to Pakistan's sensational win in Galle, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja compared it with the team's win against India in Bangalore 35 years back.

Dilip Vengsarkar's half-century knock helped India take a 29-run lead after Maninder Singh's impressive seven-fer had reduced Pakistan to just 116. However, the visitors bounced back in supreme fashion after Iqbal Qasim and Tauseef Ahmed picked four apiece to help the Imran Khan-led side script a memorable 16-run win. Ramiz had starred in the match with his patient 47-run knock as an opener in the second innings.

"From a difficulty point of view I would say this is one of Pakistan's best Test wins in a run-chase probably the best. In terms of difficult conditions I would say the Galle win is at par with the victory we achieved in Bangalore against India on a turning pitch," Ramiz told a Pakistani news channel.

Ramiz also admitted that giving a free hand to captain Babar helped him to build a strong team.

"The team is his property and I am happy to say that not only he as captain but other players also took full ownership of the team and performances," he said.

"I have never tried to interfere in team matters although as chairman I can and we have given Babar a free hand and he has made a good team.

"We should internally also give respect to this team they don’t get the same respect internally that they get internationally."

The former Pakistan cricketer was also full of praise for opener Shafique, who scored a magnificent 160 not out in Pakistan's run chase of 344 runs.

"I think he (Abdullah) is a future superstar, in fact, he has already become a super star if you look at his record in Test cricket it is outstanding," he said.

"He is a classy and temperamentally strong player and remember it is never easy to open the innings. Specially in a fourth innings run chase. But the focus and calmness with which he played is a big achievement for him."

