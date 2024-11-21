Perth, Australian captain Pat Cummins on Thursday said the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against arch-foes India is going to be more "attritional" as the two heavyweights of world cricket will be sparring over five Test matches instead of the traditional four games. It's going to get more attritional, says Cummins on eve of five-match series against India

The blockbuster series will be a survival of the fittest as Australia look to avenge successive losses on home soil when they go head-to-head from Friday.

"Border-Gavaskar Trophy has always been very tight every series, five Test-match series gets really attritional, it's a big one really," Cummins said at the pre-match press conference.

The Australia captain admitted there will be pressure on the home team, especially because of the fact that they lost the last four Test series against India, including the two humiliating reverses on their own soil.

"There will always be pressure when you are playing at home. India are a very talented side and it will be a good challenge. But we are not looking too far ahead," Cummins said.

"It would be great to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India are a great side but we are well prepared."

The leading pacer also said said newcomer Nathan McSweeney should not try to imitate David Warner, the legendary opener who retired from international cricket earlier this year.

"He should play his natural game. He shouldn't try to imitate David Warner. That's not his game. As long as he makes the bowlers bowl again and again, that's his game," Cummins said of the man who is going to be handed his Test debut at Optus Stadium.

Asked about India's talented all-rounder Nitish Reddy, Cummins said they shared the dressing room for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and praised the 21-year-old.

"He is and impressive youngster. Didn't bowl much for SRH. he can swing the ball and is a really talented kid."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.