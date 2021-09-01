'It's like Young Boys against Man Utd': Twitter reacts to Bangladesh's first-ever T20I win against New Zealand

The Bangladesh cricket team attained a new first on Wednesday when they defeated New Zealand by seven wickets to register their first-ever win in men's T20I against the Black Caps. It was all the more special for the fans as the hosts bundled out the Kiwis for 60 and the result sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The South Asian team is in great form ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Before this match, they defeated Australia 4-1 in a T20I series at home. Reacting to the emphatic win, some fans drew football analogies, while some called out the visitors for their squad selection.

Here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter:

@BLACKCAPS Planning a tour without most of their first choice players on Asian soil against @BCBtigers is going to make this their disastrous campaign #BANvNZ — Prishi kumar (@tweetprishi) September 1, 2021

What is the point of this #BANvNZ t20 series on compitation POV!



Its like Young Boys played against @ManUtd. — RaFi (@ChunkOfCoal9) September 1, 2021

Hello New Zealand welcome to the turning tracks #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/BVb7hf1pjY — Nasir (@mnasir303) September 1, 2021

Bangladesh win by 7 wickets to lead 1-0! This is Bangladesh's first win over New Zealand in men's T20Is.#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/D7TCKtIOkQ — I'm Sangram🇮🇳 (@TheSangram18) September 1, 2021

Bangladesh is much better than pakistan team !

Because he beat strong team like New Zealand and Australia ❤️

While Pakistan beat Zimbabwe West Indies and Ireland 😂#BANvNZ — Rajat Bajpai (@Rajatbajpai6) September 1, 2021

Which is the most dangerous place for cricket right now?

Definitely it's "Mirpur Sher e Bangla Stadium"

😎😎 #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/OglJUC8oGd — Tushar Rahman (@itsTushaR94) September 1, 2021

This was Bangladesh's first win against New Zealand in its 11th attempt. Only two players entered double digits – Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls with 18 – and were the joint highest scorers for the team. For Bangladesh, Nasum Ahmed, Shakib-Al-Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin picked up two wickets each, while Mustafizur Rahman grabbed 3/13.

This is the second instance of New Zealand getting out for 60 in T20 internationals. Before this, in a match in 2014, New Zealand bowled out for 60 against Sri Lanka, which incidentally also happened in Bangladesh. This is also the lowest T20I total by any team against Bangladesh, who now have bowled the opposition out for less than 100 in back-to-back games. Before this, Bangladesh had rolled over Australia for 62 in the fifth T20I, securing the series 4-1.

Bangladesh spinners choked New Zealand from the get-go, with both debutants – Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie – falling for ducks. After being reduced to 9/4, New Zealand got a small partnership going between Latham and Nicholls, who added 34 runs. However, once the partnership was broken, New Zealand appeared clueless and lost their last five wickets for 17 runs.