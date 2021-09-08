‘It's not possible that we won’t do well or qualify’: Gill explains how KKR can move up on points table in the UAE leg

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have begun preparations for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins from September 19 in the UAE. The team haven’t had a great run in the first half, earlier in May 2021, as they won just 2 out of 7 games and are currently placed 7th on the points table. However, opening batsman Shubman Gill feels that his side can still manage to qualify for the playoffs once remainder of the tournament resumes.

“I think a break was really important. Sometimes such things happen that you don't expect. I think we are very much in the contention to finish in the Top 4. Whichever team qualifies, you never know what will happen. So, hopefully we will win the remaining matches, make sure we qualify and then we'll see where we go from there,” Gill told KKR's official website.

ALSO READ | ‘Captain's body language is reflected in the team’: Inzamam-ul-Haq lauds Virat Kohli for managing his team ‘brilliantly’

“If we keep doing what we have done in the past years and just enjoy our game, then it's not possible that we won't do well or qualify,” he added.

The 2020 edition of IPL saw KKR moving really close to qualifying for the knockout stage. Having finished fifth owing to a not-so-healthy net run rate last year, the Eoin Morgan-led side will want to have a change of fortune this time around in the UAE.

IPL 2021 will resume with Mumbai Indians locking horns with CSK on September 19. KKR will being their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a day after the resumption of the UAE leg (September 20) in Abu Dhabi. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

(With ANI Inputs)