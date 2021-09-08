‘Captain's body language is reflected in the team’: Inzamam-ul-Haq lauds Virat Kohli for managing his team ‘brilliantly’

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq heaped rich praise on India following their staggering victory in the fourth Test at The Oval against England to take an unassailable 2-1 series lead. The Virat Kohli-led side stormed took all 10 wickets on the final day to storm to a 157-run win.

Inzamam, while speaking on his YouTube channel, praised the manner in which India responded to stage a grand comeback in the series. After the first Test ended in a draw, India won the second at Lord's to script a memorable. In the next match, however, England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to draw level. Several fingers were pointed at Kohli and his men but they kept away from the noise and fought back to shut all their critics.

“The way Indan team is playing, especially overseas, the credit should be given to the team. They were all out for 191 in the first innings and then the way they played in the next four days, for that the credit should be given to the team,” Inzamam remarked.

Kohli's captaincy has often come under scrutiny by former cricketers and experts for his team selection. Despite all the chatter, Kohli led India to a famous win and Inzamam, while recognizing that fact, said that the Indian captain managed his team quite brilliantly and he kept the faith high at all times.

"When a team makes a comeback, winning a game after being the underdogs at a stage, the captain has a huge hand in that. Virat Kohli managed his team brilliantly, he has a mix of youngsters and experienced players, but he managed them all really well. He was not demoralized at any moment of time in this Test, even after being bowled out 191. The captain's body language is reflected in the team."

The fifth and final Test will begin on Friday, September 10 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.