‘It’s truly a remarkable victory’: Kane Williamson hails India’s triumph against Australia

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has lauded India’s historic win against Australia in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. An injury-stricken Indian side exhibited grit and courage to win the 4-match series 2-1 after beating the hosts by 3 wickets in the final Test at the Gabba.

While speaking to Sports Today, Williamson said that playing without their top-performers because of injury and beating Australia in their own backyard is a ‘remarkable’ result.

“Anytime you play Australia it’s incredibly tough and to play in their backyard is an added challenge. For India to go there and perform the way they did, in particular with so many injuries and players out. It was truly a remarkable victory,” Williamson told Sports Today.

“You throw in the Test Championship context that's added but I think just the challenge they faced and the way they stood up, I think their bowling unit collectively had 7 or 8 Tests between them going into the last game and at the Gabba as well,” he added.

ALSO READ | 'Why not have variation': Ojha picks Ashwin's partner for first England Test

Williamson also mentioned that the series was so thrilling and gripping that the Indian cricket fans would also have enjoyed every bit of it.

“No doubt, India would have been absolutely thrilled, the supporters watching that match I am sure the team got a huge buzz out of that as well. Also, after such a long time away, after the IPL they went straight to Australia, so no doubt they must be enjoying their time with family,” he said.

After thrashing Australia, India are preparing to lock horns with Joe Root-led England team at home. The first of the four-match rubber begins from Friday in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the members of both teams have returned three negative tests for COVID-19 during their six-day quarantine on Monday, clearing the way for their first full-strength net sessions before the opening Test.