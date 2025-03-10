Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohit Sharma's captaincy receives ultimate praise from Champions Trophy teammate: ‘Very difficult to manage 4 spinners’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 10, 2025 10:48 PM IST

Rohit Sharma included four spinners in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, using Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Rohit Sharma has been receiving rave reviews since leading India to Champions Trophy 2025 glory, on Sunday in Dubai. When India defeated Australia to reach the finals, he became the first and only skipper to lead a team in all ICC tournament finals.

Rohit Sharma's management of India's four spinners has been praised by a squad member, who was part of the playing XI in the final.(PTI/ANI)
Rohit Sharma's management of India's four spinners has been praised by a squad member, who was part of the playing XI in the final.(PTI/ANI)

The MI opener led India to the finals of 2023 WTC, 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup and recently the 2025 Champions Trophy. Other than the 2025 Champions Trophy final, he also led India to glory in the T20 World Cup last year.

Also Read: 'Even when I got out today': Rohit Sharma gives special shoutout to India's 'silent hero' for always soaking pressure

Kuldeep Yadav dissects Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, Kuldeep Yadav dissected Rohit's captaincy, and hailed his management of all the four spinners in the squad. Other than Kuldeep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were the other spinners named in the squad, and all featured in the final.

“It’s very difficult to manage four spinners and the way he managed, it was amazing to see,” he said.

“When four spinners are playing together, it is very hard to rotate any of them. Obviously the planning was going on, we played our last game in Dubai on March 4 and we got plenty, like four or five days of break and then we had a chat how we go about this game.

“The plan for me and Varun was to bowl to the new batter. We wanted to finish Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel’s over before Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell come to bat,” he added.

Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep bagged two wickets each in the final. Meanwhile, Jadeja scalped a dismissal. Jadeja also hit the match-winning boundary in the final.

Kuldeep also spilled details about the role given to him by Rohit during the tournament. “In the last game when Head was batting, he (Rohit Sharma) thought probably I was the better option against him and he wanted me to bowl and get him out. If he could have hit for a couple of sixes, he was fine with it. Today obviously Varun got the first wicket of Will Young and I bowled in the 11th over. I mean, Rachin was batting really well. It was the planning, to be very honest,” he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On