‘I've never seen a captain like Rohit Sharma. He came forward and…’: India pacer recalls skipper's stellar role

Rohit Sharma has made a reputation for gelling up with the young players in the squad and taking them under the wings to instil confidence in the initial phase of his career. The 37-year-old took over the charge of the Indian team in 2022 and found no problems in the transition as he was also part of the leadership group during Virat Kohli's captaincy. He has now become an elder brother-like figure in the Indian team with whom the young players like to play under and hang out with off the field. India's captain Rohit Sharma shares great camaraderie with young players in the team both on and off the field.(AFP)

Akash Deep, who made his international debut earlier this year against England, lavished massive praise on Rohit and said he is fortunate to play under his captaincy, whom he rates as the best captain.

“I always say it is a matter of good fortune and luck to play under Rohit bhaiya. I consider myself lucky to play under him. He is a different kind of captain; I have never seen a captain like him,” said the fast bowler who represents Bengal in the domestic circuit.

The 27-year-old joined the bandwagon of Indian youngsters who stated that Rohit treats youngsters like brothers and keeps things easy to create a healthy atmosphere in the camp.

“He is the best captain I have played under. He is just a cool and calm person. He keeps things so simple and easy for every player, not just for me. You will be amazed at how a player of Rohit’s stature deals with a youngster like a friend and brother,” he shared.

Here's how Rohit Sharma motivated Akash Deep on debut

The Bengal pacer also recalled a moment from his debut match when he got the better of England opener Zak Crawley and outfoxed him with a brilliant delivery but it turned out that he had overstepped and was given a no-ball. He revealed that skipper Rohit came right after the incident and motivated him to move on from that.

“Rohit bhaiya came forward and motivated me after that no ball. He said, ‘Aage badh, hota rehta hai.’ He asked me to leave that no ball behind and move forward. But as a bowler, you don’t forget such incidents,” Akash revealed.

Meanwhile, Akash had an impressive outing with the ball in the first innings against Bangladesh in Chennai, where he picked a couple of wickets on back-to-back deliveries to break the opposition back.He also managed to retain his place in the squad for the 2nd Test match in Kanpur.