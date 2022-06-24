'No excuses for what has been done...': Jagadeesan issues public apology for obscene gesture after getting Mankaded

The sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) got off with a dramatic opener between defending champions Chennai Super Gillies (CSG) and the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK). The game went into the Super Over and it was the Royal Kings who cruised to the win by chasing a 10-run target with one delivery in hand. The tournament opener developed into a riveting contest without a shadow of a doubt. But the game made headlines for a different reason altogether. (Watch: N Jagadeesan makes obscene finger gesture on camera after Baba Aparajith 'Mankads' him)

CSG wicketkeeper-batter and senior Tamil Nadu player Narayan Jagadeesan was ‘Mankaded’ by Baba Aparajith, which resulted in a heated exchange between the two players. Jagadeesan was also spotted making obscene middle-finger gestures as he made his way back to the dugout.

A veteran of 26 first-class, 36 List A, and 45 T20 matches, the Tamil Nadu cricketer has issued an apology for his 'inexcusable' behaviour. "My deepest apologies to all of you for my inexcusable behaviour at yesterday's match. Cricket has always been what I live for - and the sportsmanship that comes along with the sport is something I deeply respect. Which is why it is very hard for me to digest how I reacted," wrote Jagadeesan on Twitter.

"Passion is always key in any sport - but controlling it and channelising it the right way is more important. And that is something I failed at doing when I let my temper get the better of me. No excuses for what has been done, I will do better and be better. With Regret, Jagadeesan."

Earlier this year, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) moved to reframe the law relating to running out the non-striker while on a delivery stride – more commonly known as ‘Mankading’. It was treated as an unfair mode of dismissal but was moved to Law 38, which concerns run-outs.

Jagadeesan had made 25 off 15 before his dismissal. Talking about the game, Nellai Royal Kings put on 184/4, riding on Sanjay Yadav's stunning 47-ball 87 and Laxmesha Suryaprakash's 62 off 50 deliveries.

In response, Jagadeesan and captain Kaushik Gandhi put on 35 runs for the opening wicket before the wicketkeeper-batter was run-out. Gandhi and Uthirsamay Sasidev added 28 runs for the third wicket and it all boiled down to Chennai Super Gillies requiring five off the last delivery. S Harish Kumar smashed a four against V Athisayaraj Davidson to force a tie.

