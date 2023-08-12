'Jaiswal bats aggressively, but I feel Shubman...': Wasim Jaffer's hard-hitting verdict for star India opener

Trailing 1-2 in the ongoing five-match T20I series, India face West Indies in the fourth T20I, at the Central Broward Park in Florida, on Saturday. The visitors staged a comeback in the third T20I, winning by seven wickets. Chasing 160 runs, India reached 164/3 in 17.5 overs, courtesy of a knock of 83 runs off 44 balls by Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma hammered an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 37 deliveries. Meanwhile, Alzarri Joseph bagged two wickets for the visitors. Focus will be on Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the fourth T20I between India and West Indies.

Initially, West Indies posted 159/5 in 20 overs, and Kuldeep Yadav was in hot bowling form for India. The spinner took three wickets in four overs. Meanwhile, Brandon King top-scored for the home side, with a knock of 42 runs off 42 deliveries.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, all eyes will be on India's batting line-up, who have underperformed in the ongoing series. The focus will be on Indian openers, especially Shubman Gill. Other than a half-century in the third ODI, Gill has faltered throughout the tour of West Indies. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former India batter Wasim Jaffer spoke about Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal giving India a strong start in Florida.

"We have spoken about how important it is for the openers to get off to a good start in the powerplay and give players like Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma a good platform. But they won't be worried about it as they will know they need to show intent straightaway," he said.

"Jaiswal will bat with aggressive intent and I feel Shubman Gill is being a bit too defensive. If he gets 2-3 good shots straightaway then that could make a huge difference," he further added.

The third T20I also saw India drop Ishan Kishan and give Yashasvi Jaiswal his white-ball debut. The RR star was dismissed for one off two deliveries. Jaffer also spoke about Arshdeep Singh's form, who leaked 33 runs. "There needs to be a bit of homework done. This is a high-scoring ground and execution needs to be spot-on. It seems like Arshdeep is trying too many things but he is not being able to execute it. So even if he can stop 2-3 boundaries at crucial stages, it could prove to make a massive difference in the game. So he will need to execute well," he said.

