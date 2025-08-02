Jaiswal ignores Pope but gives it back to Crawley after being accused of 'wasting time'; Ponting livid; Gill tries to...

And what a series this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is turning out to be. Given the fireworks that have erupted at either team, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy almost remains an afterthought. With so much on the line, there's no shortage of temper, allegations, sledging and whatnot, and Day 3 of the fifth Test at the Oval was just another example of it. Everything was going smoothly in the first session, and given the tensions between the two sides, it was almost as if 'how has there not been a single incident between players?'. However, just when the first session was about to conclude, WHAM… it happened. Yashasvi Jaiswal was involved in a heated exchange with England's Zak Crawley after India dominated the opening session on Day 3 to take lunch at 189/3, with a lead of 166 over England. Yashasvi Jaiswal was having none of England's chirping(Reuters)

Basically, with one ball left to go, Jaiswal, who was at the non-striker end, walked up to Gill to complain about something. It was apparently his hamstring that was troubling him. Jaiswal could be seen clutching his right hamstring, but the general theory that came out of it was that the India opener was perhaps doing his best to ensure it was indeed the last over before lunch. If it was, Jaiswal was successful, but it did lead to a bit of a spat between him, Crawley and England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope.

As the players walked off the field, Crawley, who could earlier be seen passing a sheepish smile after the Jaiswal hamstring episode, mouthed a few words to Jaiswal, which the Indian opener did not like. Pope tried to talk to Jaiswal too, walking up to him and putting his arms around the batter’s shoulders, but it was almost as if the skipper did not exist for the young opener. However, Jaiswal did seem affected by what Crawley had to say and snapped at him, pointing at him and gesturing with his fingers. Crawley played it down with a thumbs-up, but the matter was not going to get resolved that easily. Shubman Gill, who was walking with Jaiswal, then calmed his partner down before entering the Indian dressing room.

Ricky Ponting upset

The tension between Jaiswal, Pope and Crawley spilt over to the commentary box too, where Australia legend Ricky Ponting was clearly annoyed with Jaiswal's 'time wasting' tactics. "When things like this happen, and players start playing with the fabric of the game, it’s amazing how many times that game comes back to bite them. This is not acceptable,” he had said before the last ball of the session.

Ponting's frustration arose because, not long ago at Lord's, India had targeted Crawley for attempting to stretch an over to end the day’s play. Now, India was doing the same thing, repeating the very tactic they had previously challenged.

"And as you would expect, there is a bit going on here between these two teams and fair enough. I didn't like what I saw there with wasting time in that last over. Especially at the back of what happened at Lord's when India complained about what the English batters did," he added.