Jaiswal launches firm defence of Shubman Gill after Shastri, Gavaskar's attack over Bumrah call: 'He's very clear'

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal lavished praise on Shubman Gill for both his batting and captaincy as India regained control at stumps on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test. Shubman led the team from the front once again and slammed back-to-back centuries in the series as India put up a fight in the second Test after a shaky start. Jaiswal also stood up on the occasion and set up the foundation with his 87-run knock. Gill (114 not out) also shared a crucial 66-run stand with Jaiswal for the third wicket to stabilise the innings after KL Rahul and Karun Nair failed to score big. Yashasvi Jaiswal backed his skipper Shubman Gill in press conference.(@BCCI X)

After the day's play, Jaiswal spoke highly of Gill, saying the newly appointed skipper is clear with his thoughts and the team is confident.

"I think he's been amazing the way he's batting. It's just incredible to see him bat and as a captain, also, he's been amazing. I think he's very clear in his head what he needs to do with the team, and we are very confident what we are going to do. So, yeah, we are just trying our best," said Jaiswal in the press conference.

India rang in three changes for the second Test, with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah rested as part of a pre-planned workload management strategy—he was slated to play only three of the five matches. Alongside Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudharsan were also left out of the playing XI. The decision to rest Bumrah despite being trailing 0-1 in the series was scrutinised heavily by the likes of Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar. The critics were shocked to see Bumrah getting rest despite having a decent break between the two Tests.

When questioned about India's team selection, Jaiswal dismissed any speculation, asserting that the decisions were clear-cut.

"No, there is no confusion," he stated.

The young left-hander also expressed his disappointment at missing the century and said he will focus on finding a solution in a situation when he gets challenged by the bowler.

"It is disappointing to get out like that but it is part of game. But I want to enjoy the game at the same time. I try to find a solution what can be good in this situation (when he is challenged). Plans are always in the mind," said Jaiswal.