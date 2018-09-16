Jammu and Kashmir pushes for Indian Premier League team

Cricket may return soon to Jammu and Kashmir as the state’s governor Satya Pal Malik said that the state authorities are working with the Indian Premier League (IPL) to field a team of their own.

Malik said that he is in touch with IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla and the state authorities are trying to have a team from Jammu and Kashmir besides hosting some of the IPL matches in the valley.

“I am working with IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla on the idea of having an IPL team for J&K. Very soon IPL matches will be played in J&K,” said Malik after launching the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)’ programme in Srinagar.

The state of Jammu & Kashmir has produced three cricketers who have played in the IPL but the state does not have a team of their own. Parvez Rasool played 11 matches in the tournament while Manzoor Ahmad Dar bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 20 lakh for the 2018 season.

Mithun Manhas, who is a native of Jammu, has also played for multiple teams in the Indian Premier League. Manhas was also appointed assistant coach of Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 20:10 IST